Men searching for deer antler sheds find human remains in Nantucket, police say

When officers arrived, they located the remains in the dense woodland off Milestone Road, according to police

Two men searching for deer antler sheds Thursday in Nantucket, Massachusetts, discovered human remains, according to authorities.

Police received a call just after 5 p.m. about human remains being found near the east end of the island, Nantucket police said Friday.

When officers arrived, they located the remains in the dense woodland off Milestone Road, according to police.

"The scene was secured, processed and evidence was collected," police said in a release Friday.

The human remains were removed and taken to the medical examiner's office, authorities said.

The cause of death wasn't immediately released.

