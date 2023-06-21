Merrimac police officer hospitalized after cruiser hits curb during emergency response

A police officer in Merrimac, Massachusetts, was taken to the hospital after hitting the curb with his police cruiser during an emergency response, officials say.

The single-car crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Tuesday when an officer was responding to a car crash on Interstate 495, police said.

As he turned from East Main Street to Broad Street, police said the officer crashed into a granite curb, causing damage to the car's passenger wheel and framework.

The officer was sent to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport in an ambulance. He was evaluated and later released.

Though an investigation is underway, it has been reported that the roads were wet at the time of the crash, which could be a potential cause.