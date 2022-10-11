Middle School Custodian Accused of Trying to Meet Up With Teen for Sex

A custodian at a Rockland, Massachusetts middle school is on leave after he was arrested on child enticement charges in East Bridgewater, the district superintendent confirmed Tuesday.

Peter Tolan, 58, was arrested by East Bridgewater Police this week. Police allege that Tolan was sending sexually explicit messages to someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl on social media. Tolan agreed to meet up with the girl for sex, police said.

In reality, Tolan was communicating with an East Bridgewater detective, who showed up at the agreed upon meeting location and arrested Tolan. Police said a search of his phone found the messages that matched up with those sent to the detective.

Rockland Public Schools were notified of Tolan's arrest when investigators realized he was employed by the district.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Alan Cron confirmed a custodian at Rogers Middle School was arrested in East Bridgewater. He will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Cron said that the alleged incident does not involve anyone else from the Rockland Public Schools.

Tolan was released on a $500 bail after his arraignment at Brockton District Court Tuesday. He was ordered to have no contact with minors, cannot use social media, must stay away from Rockland Public Schools and cannot apply for a job in any school system. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.