Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
active shooter

Middleboro Police Report ‘Active Shooter,' Urge People Near Grove St. to Shelter in Place

Massachusetts State Police were assisting local officers with a report of gunfire near Route 28 and Evergreen Drive

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Middleboro, Massachusetts, reported an "active shooter" off Route 28 Friday near Grove Street and Evergreen Drive, urging residents on the latter street to shelter in place.

"STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA !!!!! Anyone living on Evergreen shelter in place !"

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Massachusetts State Police offered new information on what took place: gunfire was reported near Route 28, Grove Street and Evergreen Drive about 9:14 a.m.

A male suspect wearing fatigues -- it wasn't immediately clear how old he is -- ran into the woods west of Evergreen Drive where it intersects the highway, state police said.

State troopers are assisting local police, who issued a "reverse-911 shelter in place call."

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the shooting, where the incident took place and what happened as it unfolded. Police haven't identified the man they're searching for.

Middleboro is south of Boston and west of Plymouth. The shooting scene is near Interstate 495.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Tropical Storm Elsa 2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Elsa Causes Transportation Trouble Across Mass.

Vermont 2 hours ago

7 Sent Back to Canada After Using Vermont Library Lawn to Enter US

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

active shooterMassachusettsMiddleboroshelter in placeMIDDLEBORO POLICE
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us