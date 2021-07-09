Middleboro Police Report ‘Active Shooter,' Urge People Near Grove St. to Shelter in Place

Police in Middleboro, Massachusetts, reported an "active shooter" off Route 28 Friday near Grove Street and Evergreen Drive, urging residents on the latter street to shelter in place.

"STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA !!!!! Anyone living on Evergreen shelter in place !"

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Massachusetts State Police offered new information on what took place: gunfire was reported near Route 28, Grove Street and Evergreen Drive about 9:14 a.m.

A male suspect wearing fatigues -- it wasn't immediately clear how old he is -- ran into the woods west of Evergreen Drive where it intersects the highway, state police said.

State troopers are assisting local police, who issued a "reverse-911 shelter in place call."

UPDATE Incident reported approx 9:14 am, area of Grove St, male suspect reportedly wearing fatigues fled into woods west of Evergreen at Rt 28. MSP patrols & tactical units assisting local officers and @SEMLEC_SAR @MiddleboroughPD has initiated reverse-911 shelter in place call. https://t.co/B65rss6JWo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 9, 2021

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the shooting, where the incident took place and what happened as it unfolded. Police haven't identified the man they're searching for.

Middleboro is south of Boston and west of Plymouth. The shooting scene is near Interstate 495.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.