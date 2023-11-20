Middleborough school counselor charged with assaulting 10-year-old student

A school counselor in Middleborough, Massachusetts, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly struck a 10-year-old student across the face following an argument on Friday afternoon.

Middleborough police said Steven Adamec, 50, of Attleborough, is charged with assault and battery on a child with injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit crime/solicitation of a crime and assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability.

They said they received a call around 3:43 p.m. Friday from READS Collaborative on Bedford Street, stating that an employee had assaulted a student. READS Collaborative provides therapeutic services for students with a wide range of challenges and is not part of the Middleborough Public School District.

Through their initial investigation, police said they learned that Ademec, an adjustment counselor, had struck a 10-year-old student in the face during an argument. The counselor allegedly dragged the student by the arm and pushed him into a door while escorting him out of a classroom and then used his left hand to strike the student across the side of their face.

Adamec was arrested at the school by police and taken to the Middleborough Police Station for booking. He was expected to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Dina Medeiros, executive director of READS Collaborative, outlined the incident in a letter posted to the school's website on Monday.

"I am very sorry to have to inform you that an incident occurred at READS Academy at the close of the school day on November 17, 2023," the letter said. "I want to assure all of our families that READS Staff responded immediately and appropriately to this incident ensuring all parties were notified.

Medeiros said the staff member involved no longer works for the school as of Friday, and the school is fully cooperating with the police investigation.