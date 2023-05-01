Local

Middleton Police Warn Dog Owners of ‘Tainted/Suspicious Meat'

"Please be mindful walking your dogs in the area," Middleton police said

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

Chunks of "tainted/suspicious meat" were found near an intersection in Middleton, Massachusetts, police said Sunday, warning local dog owners.

It wasn't immediately clear what was in the meat, which Middleton police said was found near the intersection of Kenney and Campbell roads near the Ipswich River.

"Please be mindful walking your dogs in the area. The matter remains under investigation," police said in a Facebook post.

Asked in a comment about whether there have been any toxicology reports, police replied, "As the matter remains under investigation, we are not at liberty to disclose any further information at this time."

