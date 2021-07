A 13-year-old is missing in Salem, Massachusetts, police said Monday night.

Owen Hanson was last seen around 2:10 p.m. Monday on Perkins Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hanson is described as being a white male who is about 5'6 and 114 pounds.

When he was last seen, Hanson was wearing a black Nike T-shirt and grey mesh shorts, police said. He was walking a dog at the time.

Police added that Hanson is not from the area and may have gotten lost.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-744-1212.