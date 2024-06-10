Teenage girl missing from Athol since Friday, police say

Police in Athol, Massachusetts, are searching for a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Anyone who's seen Nialeshka Brito Jimenez or knows where she may be was asked to call Athol police at 978-249-3232 to speak with an Officer Call.

Police didn't share more information about Nialeshka's disappearance.