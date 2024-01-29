missing person

MISSING PERSON: Cambridge police seek missing woman

Ava Pedersen is about 5-foot-5 with blonde hair and brown eyes

Cambridge Police Department

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 40-year-old woman.

Ava Pedersen is about 5-foot-5 with blonde hair and brown eyes. She spends time in Central Square, Harvard Square, the Cambridge Public Library and the mid-Cambridge area, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 617-349-3370 and Cambridge Emergency Communications at 617-349-3300, or submit an anonymous tip line at 617-349-3370 or http://cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

No other details were immediately available.

