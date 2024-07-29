Indecent assault of 5 kids swimming at MIT pool, police say

Five children doing laps in MIT's pool were reported to have been touched inappropriately by a man in the pool last week, police said.

MIT police investigating the five instances of suspected indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 are looking for a roughly 30-year-old man with a moustache last seen in a lime green shirt and carrying a duffel bag, the agency said.

The incidents took place between 7:30 and 8:50 a.m. at the Zesiger Center's pool, police said. According to the Department of Athletics, Physical Education and Recreation, the minors were visiting the pool when they were allegedly inappropriately touched. More information about the circumstances of the alleged indecent assault wasn't immediately available.

"MIT takes reports of this kind seriously. As a father and MIT community member, I am deeply troubled by this report and am committed to protecting the safety of all who use our facilities, particularly children," MIT Director of Athletics Anthony Grant said in an email to members of MIT Recreation on Friday.



Since the incident, MIT put an empty swim lane as a buffer between ones being used by minors and ones being used by adults, as well as publicizing in the pool area itself how to report concerning incidents and adding more monitors for the pool.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call 617-253-1212.