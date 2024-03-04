More details expected on man accused of killing mother of his 2 kids, leading to Amber Alert activation

The man accused of killing the mother of his two children and then abducting their two young girls is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

Dustin Duren, 37, is scheduled to be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in Berlin District Court at 1 p.m., according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. The time of the hearing was not released.

Police issued an Amber Alert early Friday morning after finding 31-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger dead Thursday night at an apartment in the city of Berlin. The children and their father were found at an Applebee’s parking lot in the city of Keene, about 170 miles away. Authorities said people had spotted the car identified in the alert and called police.

An autopsy Friday found Naffziger had died from a single gunshot wound to the head, said Attorney General John Formella.

Tonya Hansen witnessed Duren's arrest in Keene. She recorded video of officers pointing guns at the white Subaru and Duren exit the car with his hands in the air, then slowly back toward the officers.

"The man complied with all the officers' requests," she said. "Further officers pulled up and they were able to get the man out of the car and get him down to the ground safely."

Officers then removed the two children from the vehicle, whom Hansen described as looking "distraught" but apparently safe.

The major search for Dustin Duren, wanted in the kidnapping of his daughters — which investigators said was tied to a suspicious death in Berlin, New Hampshire — came to an end Friday outside an Applebee's restaurant in Keene.

Witness Rick Fuller said he saw about five local police cars and a state trooper converge on a white car in the Applebee's lot between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Fuller, who owns Rick’s Gourmet Ice Cream store across the street, said there were no sirens and the event seemed relatively low key and controlled. He saw only two officers draw their weapons while others did not.

Fuller said his view was partially obscured, but he saw one officer holding a small girl and then a woman came over and put two blankets on her. He said an ambulance also showed up.

He said he knew immediately what was happening because he had received the Amber Alert.

“I was just surprised that they ended up in Keene,” Fuller said.

Authorities had issued the Amber Alert just after 4 a.m. Friday for the abduction of 4-year-old Elowyn Duren and 1-year-old Vaelyn Duren.

Authorities had said the father was possibly armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. He was driving a white 2017 Subaru Impreza with veteran license plates, which was last seen in the capital, Concord.

Formella said police first responded about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the Main Street apartment, where they found Naffziger's body. Before the children were found, they had last been seen at about 8 p.m. Thursday in Berlin with their father.

According to media reports, Duren and Naffziger had been together for about four years but were not married. They had reportedly arrived in New Hampshire about a week ago and were planning to move to the state.