More grilled cheese! But fewer fajitas. Here's a look at the biggest food news in Boston

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between July 1 and July 7.

Greco Opens in Burlington

A new location of a local group of Greek restaurants has debuted.

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken Opens in Peabody July 10

The first Boston-area chain of chicken spots founded by an NBA hall of famer is on the verge of opening.

Oga's Japanese Cuisine in Natick Has Closed

A Japanese restaurant in the western suburbs of Boston has shut down.

Fajitas and 'Ritas in Downtown Boston Is Closing

A longtime Tex-Mex restaurant in the heart of Boston is calling it a day.

Melty to Open in Dedham

A small group of grilled cheese places with roots out west will be expanding to the Greater Boston area.

