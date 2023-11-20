More than a dozen rabbits found apparently abandoned in East Boston

Over a dozen rabbits — many of which were babies — were rescued at Belle Isle Marsh in East Boston over the weekend after apparently being abandoned there.

According to a city official, the 14 rabbits were left by a walking path near the parking lot of the marsh, and with the help of multiple bystanders, city animal control officers were able to catch the bunnies running through the brush on Sunday.

The rabbits were taken to the city's animal control shelter to be evaluated, and were said to be doing well as they arrived Monday at MSPCA shelters.

"We’re not really sure where they came from," shelter clinic coordinator at MSPCA-Angell in Jamaica Plain Erin Morey said. "It seems maybe like they belonged to somebody and were left outside without this person really knowing the resources they had access to through our shelters."

A birding group was walking the marsh on Sunday morning when they came upon the rabbits, and entered a 311 notification to alert the city. Animal control officers responded.

"They have no survival instincts," Morey said. "They have no idea where to get their food and especially with bunnies like this, they have no sort of natural camouflage."

It's illegal to abandon animals in Massachusetts, and Boston animal control is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who apparently dropped off the rabbits.

Morey wants people to know there's judgement-free help available if they can no longer hold onto pets.

"We’re here to provide a home for them, if someone ever finds they're in a position where they can no longer support them, or if its not the right fit for them in terms of personality," Morey said.

Rabbits from the group could be available for adoption as soon as next week.