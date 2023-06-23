Local

Mother suspected of kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert arraigned in court

Massachusetts State Police said a 4-year-old girl was taken by 32-year-old Brandee Arnold, her biological mother who does not have custody of the child

By Marc Fortier and Irvin Rodriguez

The mother suspected of kidnapping her daughter, triggering an Amber Alert by authorities pled not guilty to charges of kidnapping of a child by a parent or relative and reckless endangerment of a child on Friday.

32-year-old Brandee Arnold is the biological mother of the child but does not have custody.

The girl was found safe in the town of Cheshire after an Amber Alert was triggered on Thursday morning.

State police said in an email around 11:30 a.m. that a 4-year-old girl had been taken by Arnold. State police said in an update shortly before noon that the mother was located along with the child. They were found by state police patrols inside a trailer at a trailer park on Fifth Avenue in Cheshire.

She reportedly took the child from a family gathering earlier Thursday morning in violation of her custody agreement. She has previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements, police said, and there was "urgent concern" for the child's safety and well being.

Arnold bail was revoked and she is due back in court on July 19.

