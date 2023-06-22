Concerns that air supply levels could be diminishing Thursday morning on missing Titanic sub

As the search for the missing submersible in the North Atlantic Ocean — an international effort that has captivated the attention of so many — stretches into a new day, air supply levels onboard the vessel are feared to quickly be running out.

Teams from several countries have been frantically searching an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod for the Titan — a submersible ran by OceanGate Expeditions, that was on an excursion with five people onboard to see the remains of the Titanic.

NBC News reports that air could run out on the vessel just before 7:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, if the submersible is still functioning at all.

The Coast Guard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday, saying search and rescue efforts continue for OceanGate's missing submersible.

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told NBC News that on Thursday morning, another two vessels arrived to the search area — Canadian CGS Ann Harvey and the Motor Vessel Horizon Arctic, which is a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The search area — which U.S. Coast Guard officials said Wednesday is twice the size of Connecticut — is in waters that are 2.5 miles deep, and prone to fog and storminess. There was a glimmer of hope in the search when crews were working to determine the source of "banging noises" in the search area, but nothing has turned up.

The underwater noises were picked up by Canadian aircraft, which joined underwater robots, military ships and other equipment in an impressive line up of resources that have been deployed during the rescue mission. The Canadian military said it's also placed buoys in the water to listen for any sounds from the Titan.

The five people who were onboard were on a voyage to see the wreckage of the Titanic, and the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston is heading up the multi-agency search for the OceanGate vessel.

"I think when you're in the middle of a search and rescue case, you always have hope. That's why we're doing what we do," U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. "With respect to the noises specifically, we don't know what they are, to be frank. The good news is I can tell you we're searching in the area where the noises were detected and we'll continue to do so."

The submersible lost communication about an hour and 45 minutes into its excursion, which began on Sunday morning. Five people went to observe the Titanic's wreckage, including the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush. Alongside him were British adventurer Hamish Harding, French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet, along with Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman. The company's website describes a "mission support fee" of $250,000 per person.

The vessel is not a large one. It's 22 feet, 20,000 pounds and made from carbon-fiber.

As the public and media have placed a microscope on the vessel and its parent company this week, safety concerns have been driving much of the conversation around the search — including some of the household items used in the engineering of the craft, and allegations that insufficient testing and certification could lead to danger for passengers.

The company responded to that 2018 lawsuit by claiming that the vessel mentioned was just a prototype, and that the company official who made the claim was not an engineer.

The Associated Press reported that at least 46 people have successfully made the trip to the Titanic wreck site on OceanGate's submersible in 2021 and 2022.