Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said.

A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

During their conversation, the detective learned the motorcycle was not registered or insured, prosecutors said.

The man fled on foot, prosecutors said, and the detective chased after him. Other officers were called in to help apprehend him, but, after running behind a building several blocks down River Street, the man was found dead from a gun shot wound that was apparently self-inflicted.

The man wasn't identified Tuesday, while his family was being notified. The incident is under investigation, authorities said.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.