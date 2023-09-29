Motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist dies in crash with ambulance in Nashua, NH, police say

Police didn't say if the ambulance was responding to an emergency at the time of the crash, which remained under investigation Friday

By Asher Klein

A motorcyclist died after he drove into the side of an ambulance in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Thursday night, police said.

The collision took place about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kinsley and Ash streets, Nashua police said Friday. Frederick Lassor, 36, was identified as the driver of the motorcycle.

Lassor was driving on Ash Street when he hit the side of the ambulance and fatally injured, according to police. He was wearing a helmet.

Police didn't say if the ambulance was responding to an emergency at the time of the crash, which remained under investigation Friday.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

