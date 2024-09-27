Motorcylist critically injured in Plymouth crash

A 25-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Friday morning.

Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling east on Clark Road near Route 3 around 7:50 a.m. As he approached the Route 3 on-ramp, a vehicle traveling the opposite direction turned left in front of him, according to police, and the vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with severe head injuries and later transferred to a Boston area hospital. He remains in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle was to hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.