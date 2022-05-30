Large Fire Rages at Suffolk Downs, Sending Smoke Above Boston

A fire broke out late Monday night at Suffolk Downs in East Boston, drawing a large response from firefighters.

Smoke and flames were pouring from the roof of the former race track late into the night. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or any injuries.

Companies are working at the 4th alarm at Suffolk Downs. Fire in the roof area, heavy smoke condition throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/glXhtiq1Lv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022

All fire crews were ordered off of the roof, and companies were using the tower and multiple ladder pipes to attack the fire from above, the Boston Fire Department said as it battled the blaze.

Due to the limited water supply in the area, fire crews were relay pumping to supply water to the flames.

The fire department said it had deployed its drone, and pictures posted online showed the fire from above, as well as thermal imaging of the blaze.

All members have been ordered off of the roof.companies are using the Tower and multiple Ladder pipes to attack the fire from above. pic.twitter.com/44P6VE6zeP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022

The local landmark has not seen live horse racing in three years, but it still does some simulcasting of races, and the former race track holds a special place in the hearts of many people in the area.

Officials had just broken ground days ago on the vast property's redevelopment project that is supposed to take eight years to complete, according to The Revere Journal.

Suffolk Downs' massive redevelopment was approved by Boston's planning agency in 2020. The plans call for a mixed-use neighborhood with shopping centers near its two MBTA Blue Line stations, three residential buildings and half a million square feet of office and amenity space.

