Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
suffolk downs

Large Fire Rages at Suffolk Downs, Sending Smoke Above Boston

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire at the former race track or any injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire broke out late Monday night at Suffolk Downs in East Boston, drawing a large response from firefighters.

Smoke and flames were pouring from the roof of the former race track late into the night. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or any injuries.

All fire crews were ordered off of the roof, and companies were using the tower and multiple ladder pipes to attack the fire from above, the Boston Fire Department said as it battled the blaze.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Due to the limited water supply in the area, fire crews were relay pumping to supply water to the flames.

The fire department said it had deployed its drone, and pictures posted online showed the fire from above, as well as thermal imaging of the blaze.

Firefighters battle a major blaze at Suffolk Downs, the former race track in East Boston, late Monday, May 30, 2022.
NBC Boston
Firefighters battle a major blaze at Suffolk Downs, the former race track in East Boston, late Monday, May 30, 2022.

The local landmark has not seen live horse racing in three years, but it still does some simulcasting of races, and the former race track holds a special place in the hearts of many people in the area.

Officials had just broken ground days ago on the vast property's redevelopment project that is supposed to take eight years to complete, according to The Revere Journal.

Suffolk Downs' massive redevelopment was approved by Boston's planning agency in 2020. The plans call for a mixed-use neighborhood with shopping centers near its two MBTA Blue Line stations, three residential buildings and half a million square feet of office and amenity space.

The new site at Suffolk Downs will be dedicated for testing only first responders, and they will need an appointment.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the space was used as a COVID-19 testing site for first responders.

Suffolk Downs in the News

suffolk downs Jul 28, 2021

Public Recreation Space Opens at Suffolk Downs Amid Redevelopment

suffolk downs Sep 25, 2020

Massive Suffolk Downs Development Approved by Boston

This article tagged under:

suffolk downsMassachusettsBOSTONfireBoston Fire Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us