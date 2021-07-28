Local

Public Recreation Space Opens at Suffolk Downs Amid Redevelopment

The Track, which opened on Wednesday, will be open to the public daily from dawn to dusk

By Kelly Garrity

Telemundo Boston

An public outdoor space opened at Suffolk Downs Wednesday, providing an area for exercise and recreation at the site of the former horse racing track.

Called "The Track," the space is open to residents of East Boston, Revere and the surrounding neighborhoods, according to a statement from the site's developer, HYM Investment Group.

According to the statement, the space will be open daily from dawn to dusk with free parking available at 525 McClellan Highway in East Boston. Starting August 1, the outdoor venue will host a running club every other Sunday, with guided 30 to 40 minutes led by a live DJ.

The space will also be home to “The Window Walk,” an art installation from the Boston-based group Artists for Humanity, as well as the first sand sculpture in this year’s Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival. 

This opening marks the first big step in group’s controversial plan to redevelop the former horse racing track, adding 10,000 new residential units to the 161 acre site. 

“Suffolk Downs is on its way to creating housing, jobs and economic development, while becoming a true community resource for East Boston and Revere,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, managing director of HYM Investment Group, in a statement. “As we continue to make significant progress building the neighborhood, we’re excited to offer The Track as an open space for the community to get outside and experience this amazing outdoor space together.”

