3 People Seriously Injured After Crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

Four people were injured, three seriously, on Sunday morning following a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Pembroke Massachusetts, authorities said.

Pembroke fire officials confirmed that the four people were taken to local hospitals following the crash near Exit 12 on the northbound side of the highway.

Police said the initial crash caused a number of other minor crashes. Heavy delays were expected exiting Cape Cod on Route 3.

Massachusetts State Police said all lanes were closed for a time due to the crash.

All lanes closed at this time. Avoid area if possible. https://t.co/236PeQQ3LR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 19, 2020

Cars were seen in Duxbury crossing over the median to get to the southbound side as traffic piled up.

Major accident on route 3 north in Duxbury, cars turning around and driving south bound, never seen anything like this before! Stay safe out there!! @7News @Duxbury_Police @ pic.twitter.com/BisSGYRs6e — Liz Venuti (@LizVenuti) July 19, 2020

No other information was immediately available.