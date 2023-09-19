Boston

Multi-vehicle crash reported inside Boston's O'Neill Tunnel

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

A multiple-vehicle crash in Boston's O'Neill Tunnel on Tuesday morning caused delays.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 93 southbound inside the tunnel, at Exit 17, the Government Center exit. The two center lanes were temporarily shut down as a result, but reopened shortly after noon.

Photos from the scene showed emergency crews at the scene of a crash involving at least three vehicles, one of which was turned sideways in the tunnel.

There was no word on injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

