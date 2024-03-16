Multiple boats damaged by fire in Newburyport

Firefighters responded to a boat fire in Newburyport, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Newburyport Fire say they responded to a report at around 10:45 a.m. in the area of Windward Yacht Yard on 58 Merrimac St.

Authorities say a boat owner reported he had been working on his boat's transmission when the generator in the bed of his pickup truck caught on fire.

The fire quickly spread to nearby boats that sustained heat damage, while the pickup truck was a total loss.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.