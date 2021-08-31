2 Crashes Involving 8 Vehicles Tie Up Traffic in Mass. Pike's Prudential Tunnel

Two multiple-car crashes major traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound inside the Prudential Tunnel on Tuesday afternoon, with one vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
Smoke made its way into Copley Place through air vents, according to the Boston Fire Department. One crash involved six vehicles, the other two vehicles.
Lanes are closed near the Copley Ramp and delays should be expected, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.
State police added that the left and right lanes are closed in the area of both crashes, and that one vehicle is "fully engulfed." Boston firefighters are on scene.
The ramp to Copley Square is also closed, state police said.
There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured.
No further information was immediately available.