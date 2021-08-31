Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Prudential Tunnel

2 Crashes Involving 8 Vehicles Tie Up Traffic in Mass. Pike's Prudential Tunnel

One car is engulfed in flames, state police said

By Marc Fortier and Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two multiple-car crashes major traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound inside the Prudential Tunnel on Tuesday afternoon, with one vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Smoke made its way into Copley Place through air vents, according to the Boston Fire Department. One crash involved six vehicles, the other two vehicles.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lanes are closed near the Copley Ramp and delays should be expected, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

State police added that the left and right lanes are closed in the area of both crashes, and that one vehicle is "fully engulfed." Boston firefighters are on scene.

The ramp to Copley Square is also closed, state police said.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Prudential TunnelBOSTONMassachusetts TurnpikeMASS PIKE
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us