Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

Multiple People Rescued in Brockton House Fire

The flames ripped through the second and third floors of the multi-family home on Central Square at around 1 a.m.

By Mary Markos and Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters rescued several people who were inside a triple decker during a fire in Brockton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

The flames ripped through the second and third floors of the multi-family home on 25 Central Square at around 12:45 a.m.

According to the fire chief, five people were hanging out the third-floor windows.

One adult and four teenagers were rescued over ground ladders as well as two other people that were in the home also transported.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A total of seven people were transported to the hospital all stable except for one in critical condition.

Brockton Emergency Management Agency was on scene to help as well as Firefighters from West Bridgewater.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 2 hours ago

Mild Weather Continues on Sunday in New England

Boston 10 hours ago

Member of Mayor Wu's Administration Placed on Leave Amid Allegations

The heaviest fire was put out within an hour or so.

The home is now uninhabitable and the fire is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusettsfire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us