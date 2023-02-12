Multiple People Rescued in Brockton House Fire

Firefighters rescued several people who were inside a triple decker during a fire in Brockton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

The flames ripped through the second and third floors of the multi-family home on 25 Central Square at around 12:45 a.m.

According to the fire chief, five people were hanging out the third-floor windows.

One adult and four teenagers were rescued over ground ladders as well as two other people that were in the home also transported.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A total of seven people were transported to the hospital all stable except for one in critical condition.

West Bridgewater Firefighters working on scene at @Brockton_Fire 3rd alarm on Central Square. Multiple rescues made via ground ladders. pic.twitter.com/0xp6lD2J5e — West Bridgewater Fire Dept. (@WBFD1910) February 12, 2023

Brockton Emergency Management Agency was on scene to help as well as Firefighters from West Bridgewater.

The heaviest fire was put out within an hour or so.

The home is now uninhabitable and the fire is still under investigation.