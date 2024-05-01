Nan Xiang Express to open in Boston's South End

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The fast-casual sibling of a growing group of Michelin-recommended Shanghainese soup dumpling restaurants will be expanding to a second location in Boston.

According to a source (Kyle Meekins), Nan Xiang Express is planning to open in the South End, moving into the space on Washington Street that had been home to Bar Lyon. Once it opens, the new location will join another on Beach Street in Chinatown along with others in New York City and (soon) New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with the concept being a spinoff of the NYC-based Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, which has locations in New York and New Jersey and which is expanding to Pennsylvania and Connecticut. (Nan Xiang Xiao Long Baowas was named a Michelin-recommended Shanghainese restaurant over the course of nine consecutive years.)

The address for the upcoming location of Nan Xiang Express in the South End is 1750 Washington Street, Boston, MA, 02118. The website for all locations can be found at nanxiangexpress.com.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)