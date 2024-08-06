Debris from broken Mass. wind turbine blade washing up on more beaches

Vineyard Wind's broken turbine blade is continuing to cause issues on Massachusetts beaches, this time on Cape Cod.

Small pieces of debris like ones that have washed up on beaches in Nantucket have been seen on beaches in Chatham and Falmouth, local officials have said.

Four pieces of foam the size of golf balls were found on Sunday along Forest Beach in Chatham, according to the town.

And Falmouth said that four beaches have had suspected turbine blade debris wash up: Black, Chapoquoit, Woodneck and Old Silver.



"The Town is actively monitoring the situation and taking action to remove debris that washes ashore, protect public safety, and hold Vineyard Wind responsible for the cost of cleanup. Vineyard Wind is sending cleanup crews today to begin removing the debris from the water and the beach," the town said in a statement Tuesday. .

They asked anyone who sees bits of foam or fiberglass to report them to lifeguards or email Falmouth Marine and Environmental Services Department at marina@falmouthma.gov. They also noted that Vineyard Wind has set up a telephone hotline at 833-609-5768 and a website for people to report possible debris.

The turbine blade breaking in July has cast a shadow over the ground-breaking clean energy project.