Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
nantucket

Nantucket Home Destroyed in Explosion: Report

At least one person was sent to Nantucket Cottage Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, police told The Inquirer and Mirror

By Melissa Buja

Nantucket House Explosion
Nantucket Inquirer And Mirror/Nicole Harnishfeger

An explosion destroyed a home on Nantucket Thursday afternoon and sent at least one person to a local hospital, according to The Inquirer and Mirror.

Nantucket police confirmed they were assisting the fire department with a fire on Woodbury Lane and urged people to avoid the area, but didn't provide more details.

A loud boom was heard at 12:01 p.m., The Inquirer and Mirror reported, and firefighters found the home on Woodbury Lane in flames. While crews worked to extinguish the flames, the neighborhood was evacuated.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 1 hour ago

More Scattered Showers, Downpours for New England as Warm Stretch Ends

Worcester 1 hour ago

3 Arrested in Worcester Triple Shooting

One person who had been inside the home was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, Police Lt. Angus MacVicar told the paper.

It was unclear how many people had been inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Bret Samboy, who was at a grocery store about a mile and a half away, told NECN that he felt and heard the explosion, and others on the island told him they heard the blast as well.

This article tagged under:

nantuckethouse explosionWoodbury Lane
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us