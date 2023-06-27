Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Nashua police investigation prompts brief shelter-in-place

The shelter-in-place was lifted after about 15 minutes, with police saying there was no danger

By Asher Klein

police tape
NBC 7

A major police investigation briefly placed part of Nashua, New Hampshire, under lockdown on Tuesday.

Nashua police urged people near Main Street and Fossa Avenue to shelter in place shortly before 3 p.m. because of an active investigation that brought out a large police presence. The shelter-in-place was lifted about 15 minutes later, with police saying there was no danger.

Police haven't shared what prompted the lockdown.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Nashua police for more information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNashuaNashua Police Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us