Nashua police investigation prompts brief shelter-in-place

A major police investigation briefly placed part of Nashua, New Hampshire, under lockdown on Tuesday.

Nashua police urged people near Main Street and Fossa Avenue to shelter in place shortly before 3 p.m. because of an active investigation that brought out a large police presence. The shelter-in-place was lifted about 15 minutes later, with police saying there was no danger.

Police haven't shared what prompted the lockdown.

There is a large police presence in the area of Main St and Fossa Ave for an active investigation. If you live in the area please shelter in place until further notice and everyone should avoid the area. There will be more information posted when it becomes available. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) June 27, 2023

The shelter in place in the Main St and Fossa Ave area has been lifted there is no danger to the public. Thank you for your cooperation. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) June 27, 2023

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Nashua police for more information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.