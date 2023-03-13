Nashua Police Seek Missing Man

Authorities are looking for a missing 22-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire.

Police in Nashua say Dalton Cooke was reported missing Sunday. His family has had no contact with him since Thursday, when he was seen in the area of Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, police said.

Cooke is described as being about 5'2 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Cooke was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket and dark sneakers, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1601. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 603-589-1665.