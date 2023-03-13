Local

New Hampshire

Nashua Police Seek Missing Man

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, say 22-year-old Dalton Cooke was reported missing Sunday; he was last seen Thursday in the area of Southern New Hampshire Medical Center

Nashua Police

Authorities are looking for a missing 22-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire.

Police in Nashua say Dalton Cooke was reported missing Sunday. His family has had no contact with him since Thursday, when he was seen in the area of Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, police said.

Cooke is described as being about 5'2 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Cooke was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket and dark sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1601. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 603-589-1665.

