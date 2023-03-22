Navigation Brewing Co. in Lowell to Expand to Second Location in Chelmsford

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brewery north of Boston is making plans to open a second location nearby.

According to a source (Aron Levy), Navigation Brewing Co. in Lowell is planning to expand to Chelmsford, with a Facebook post from the business saying the following:

We are thrilled to announce Navigation Brewing Co. is opening a 2nd location in the heart of downtown Chelmsford, MA. at 15 Central Square, minutes from 495 & Rte. 3, along side The Bruce Freeman Rail Trail. Over the coming months we will be working with the The Town of Chelmsford, MA and Black Rhinestone Real-Estate in building a neighborhood brewery & taproom to serve our handcrafted beers.

Navigation's Lowell facility can be found within Western Avenue Studios, an historic mill building which is home to artist studios and lofts.