Navy chooses Boston as commissioning site for USS Massachusetts nuclear attack submarine

The United States Navy will commission the USS Massachusetts, its newest submarine, in Boston, according to reports from the Boston Herald.

“I am pleased to announce that we will move forward with Boston as the commissioning site.” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro in a letter.

It is slated to take place in 2025 but the actual site has not been decided yet.

“Our Commonwealth has the honor of being the namesake for a Virginia-class submarine, and now, we have the honor that the USS Massachusetts will be commissioned here in Boston,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren of the decision. “Massachusetts has a long history of service to the United States Navy, and

Secretary Del Toro has answered the call for the USS Massachusetts to enter service in Boston, in recognition of these unique contributions.”

“The City of Boston is honored to be selected as the commissioning site for the USS Massachusetts, a Virginia Class submarine purposefully built for the inclusion of women sailors and as a place to foster the leadership of its men and women service members,” said City Council President Ed Flynn.

“We collectively look forward to this fantastic opportunity to showcase the 200+ year tradition of support that the Commonwealth has for Sailors at sea,” said the USS Massachusetts Commissioning Committee in their press release.