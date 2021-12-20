Local

NBA to Allow Teams to Sign Replacement Players Amid COVID Outbreaks

The Boston Celtics have two upcoming games that could be impacted; Monday night's game against the 76ers, and Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association came to an agreement overnight to allow additional replacement players as the league struggles with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The accord allows a team to sign a replacement player for each positive case of COVID-19 on their roster as outbreaks continue, according to ESPN.

Many of the teams have been bringing up players from the G-league showcase in Las Vegas, which has had similar COVID-19 concerns.

The Boston Celtics have two upcoming games that could be impacted; Monday night's game against the 76ers, and Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers. Both of those teams just postponed Sunday games due to COVID-19 protocols after they failed to meet the eight-player minimum for the game.

The Celtics are struggling with their share of cases as well. Five players were in COVID protocols over the weekend. One Celtics fan told NBC10 Boston that safety should be the top priority as the season progresses.

"There’s still a risk, I know athletes, they’re not really an at-risk population but you can’t have it be spread around," fan Aidan Levangie said. "There are plenty of people around sports and plenty of people that are at risk and it is a bummer of course, but there’s still a risk and they have to do what they have to do.”

With the league down so many players, the teams will likely take advantage of replacements on their rosters quickly If they want to keep the season moving.

