Neighbor Recalls Hearing Gunshots When Boston Doctors Were Killed

Testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing two prominent doctors in their South Boston penthouse.

Bampimum Teixeira is charged with stabbing Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field to death inside the Macallen Building in May of 2017. The doctors, both anesthesiologists, were engaged.

On Friday, the jury heard from several witnesses including a woman who lived right next door to the doctors and was home at the time of the killings.

"I heard gunshots," Claudia Mimo said. "Five or six gunshots."

Mimo overheard police confronting Teixeira after they found him inside the couple's condo. He was shot twice by responding officers and was later arraigned in a hospital bed.

Teixeira's attorney said just because his client was in the building the night the couple was killed does not mean he is guilty. He accused police of jumping to conclusions and asked Mimo if she ever heard officers ask him put his hands up before they shot him. She said no.

The jury also heard from Matthias Heidenreich, a friend of the victims. Phone records show Field sent several text messages to Heidenreich before he was killed. The texts featured words like "gunman" and "serious."

Heidenreich said after he did not get a response to the confusing texts, he raced to check on the couple at their condo, but by the time he arrived, it was too late.

"We saw one person coming out of the door and then we heard shots that were very loud," Heidenreich said.

Testimony in the case will continue next week. The jury is also expected to go on a view and visit the South Boston condo building where the killings happened.