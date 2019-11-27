New 15-Screen Movie Theater in Boston Includes These Cool Amenities

The new 15-theater ArcLight Cinemas at the Hub on Causeway in Boston isn't your typical cinematic experience.

The new theater complex near North Station features two floors of concessions, a 65-seat bar and lounge that serves made-to-order cocktails, and craft beer, plus snacks and shareable plates like Nacho Tots. For its opening, it also partnered with Curio Spice Co., Sofra Bakery & Cafe, Mamaleh's Delicatessen and Gate Comme des Filles to create a selection of limited edition popcorn spices.

"Boston is the perfect city for ArcLight -- brimming with local creators and innovators in the arts, music, film, and culinary scene -- we want to be a conduit to the creative community, and have already experienced such a warm welcome to the city,” said Vincent Swajkowski, chief marketing officer for the Los Angeles-based chain. "This location is one of our most ambitious yet and we can’t wait for Boston moviegoers to experience the ArcLight difference.”

Each theater offers reserved seating, a commercial-free environment and plush seats with extra wide armrests that the company said are "designed ergonomically for the perfect viewing experience based on its angle and distance rom the screen."

ArcLight also has "black box" auditoriums, a 6-foot curved wide-screen format, a dedicated theater for 70mm films, and masking, which adjusts the viewable size of the screen to match the format the filmmaker shot in.

Tickets can be purchased at www.arclightboston.com or in-person. Tickets range in price from $12.75 to $15.

The opening lineup of films, which started Monday, includes "Frozen 2," "21 Bridges," "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," "Ford v. Ferrari," "Parasite," and "The Lighthouse."