Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Bedford

New Bedford Kicks Off Holiday Season This Weekend

There's a line up of holiday events going on in the Whaling City this weekend, including a holiday stroll and two tree lightings

By Matt Fortin

New Bedford mental health

The City of New Bedford is kicking the holiday season into high gear this weekend, with a series of events geared toward spreading cheer in the Whaling City.

The Downtown Holiday Stroll is being held Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. People will be able to enjoy a laundry list of holiday-themed attractions in the city's historic downtown, including vendor markets, kids' crafts and hot chocolate, carolers, Santa sightings and more.

Then, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be a parade featuring the New Bedford High School marching band ahead of the downtown tree lighting at 5 p.m. The lighting will be on Pleasant Street in front of the main library, and will feature several guest appearances.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, there will be another tree lighting ceremony in Clasky Common Park, at County and Pope Streets. That ceremony will also feature remarks and guess appearances. Both tree lightings will have toy drives by the United Way.

More New Bedford News

New Bedford Nov 26

94-Year-Old Rescued From Fire in New Bedford

Massachusetts Nov 25

8 People Taken to Hospital After Four Cars Crash on I-195 in New Bedford

This article tagged under:

New Bedford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us