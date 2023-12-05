New Boston police union contract includes focus on officer accountability

The city of Boston and the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association have agreed on a new contract.

Money is an important part of the agreement. But so is the behavior of officers.

”Our Boston police officers overwhelmingly voted to hold themselves accountable," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during the announcement Tuesday.

The new contract includes fresh standards related to discipline and the treatment of officers found to be breaking the law. Some of that comes in response to a case against the former head of the union, Patrick Rose.

"This is a no-brainer. We can. We can never have a police officer in uniform commit an atrocity like Mr. Rose," Larry Calderone, Patrolmen’s Association president, said.

Rose pleaded guilty last year to 21 counts of child rape and sexual assault - behavior the Boston Police Department is accused of sweeping under the rug for decades.

"The department is taking a position that certain crimes if that police officer is indeed indicted on those charges, and then there’s zero tolerance," explained law enforcement analyst Todd McGhee.

Under the five-year deal, an officer disciplined or terminated because of criminal offenses cannot use arbitration to overturn or delay those rulings. They include indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, felony for hire, mayhem, assault with intent to murder or maim and hate crimes.

"There should be no loophole for those who commit criminal grave criminal act to wear badge.”

"We will defend our members like we’re supposed to do when they’re in the right or falsely accused. But there is no room in future this type of behavior that we’ve had in the past," Calderone said.

Also included in the contract are raises for officers over the next five years, as well as new rules regarding overtime.

The City Council still needs to approve the deal. The mayor hopes that happens before the end of the year.