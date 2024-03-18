boston restaurant talk

New brewery opens in Boston's northern suburbs

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Instagram/Hannahs Brewing Co.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new brewery and taproom has very quietly opened in the northern suburbs of Boston.

According to its Instagram page, Hannah's Brewing Co. is now open in Melrose, moving into a space on Main Street toward the southern edge of the downtown area. Posters within the Instagram page indicate that the beers initially offered include an ale, Irish stout, American amber, hazy IPA, west coast DIPA, and Belgian pale ale. Their website is currently not fully functional, so little information on the place is known at this point in time (check back for updates as they come in).

The address for Hannah's Brewing Co. is 364 Main Street, Melrose, MA, 02176. Its website will be at https://www.hannahsbrewingco.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/hannahsbrewingco/

