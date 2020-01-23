Local
New Charges Filed in Case Linked to NH Couple’s Deaths

Amanda Noverr and Adam Curtis Williams have not been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of James and Michelle Butler

A prosecutor says new charges have been filed against a Utah couple arrested last year in connection with the deaths of a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach.

Kleburg County District Attorney John Hubert says 33-year-old Amanda Noverr and 33-year-old Adam Curtis Williams now face charges of tampering with evidence, felony theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both were arrested in Mexico last year in connection with the deaths of James and Michelle Butler, but they have not been charged with murder.

A gag order prevents attorneys including defense lawyers from commenting on the case.

