New cocktail bar coming to Cambridge, James Beard semifinalist expanding to local area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between April 22 and April 28.

Clover Food Lab Is Emerging from Bankruptcy, Announces Expansion Plans

A local restaurant chain that features vegetarian fare is exiting bankruptcy and is now looking to expand.

Grasshopper Vegan Restaurant in Allston Is Closing

An Asian dining spot that features vegan food is shutting down, though it could be reborn in a new space.

Darling to Open in Central Square

A new cocktail bar is on its way to Cambridge, and a well-known local bartender and beverage director is involved.

Jahunger Is Expanding to a New Location in Cambridge

An Asian restaurant in Providence whose chef/owner was in the running for a prestigious award earlier this year is expanding to the local area.

Maxie's Deli in Stoughton Has Closed

A suburban delicatessen that has been in business for more than 30 years has shut down.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

