New Concept From Easy Pie Team Coming to Everett Mills Complex in Lawrence

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A new dining spot is on its way to an historic group of mill buildings in Lawrence, and the people behind a quirky pizzeria and restaurant in Revere will be opening it.

According to a job post within the Craigslist website, a "new concept restaurant" that is part of the Easy Pie restaurant group is coming to Everett Mills on Union Street, with the posting mentioning the name "BE-EZ." No further information has been given on the new concept as of yet, though the job post does show a pizza and a burger.

Easy Pie first opened in Braintree in 2010, offering pizzas, burgers, chicken and turkey sandwiches, and more, including some unusual pizza topping combos (both sweet and savory). A new outlet opened in Revere in 2017, though the Braintree location shut down down in 2019.

The website for Easy Pie can be found at https://www.theeasypie.com/

