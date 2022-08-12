New Details Expected Friday on Orange Line Shutdown, Now One Week Away

The MBTA's Orange Line shutdown begins one week from Friday, as people wait to learn additional details about how the transit agency will move passengers through Greater Boston during the month-long service disruption.

Alternative ways to get around include taking a shuttle bus or commuter rail.

In an MBTA Safety Committee meeting Thursday, the MBTA's Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville said the agency expected to have a full announcement at some point Friday on alternative transportation plans for the month that the Orange Line is shut down. That's from Aug. 19 through Sept. 18.

Transportation officials said this will have an impact on traffic and congestion throughout the downtown area, which is why they’re encouraging riders to take the commuter rail wherever possible.

Gonneville did admit the "micro details" of specific turns and stops on the shuttle routes are still being worked out, but the agency did test runs Thursday to try to hammer out the specifics on some of those routes.

"We are still continuing to work through a bit of the granular details," Gonneville said. "We’ve worked very closely with the municipalities, the City of Boston, very closely with the City of Boston and MassDOT as well, to think through and even doing some modeling of where we think the routing and where there will be congestion."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has pushed for free fares during this shut down.

While the MBTA hasn’t committed to that, it has said that if you do take the commuter rail, you can ride for free from Zone 2 in, just by showing your Charlie Card.