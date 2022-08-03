MBTA Officials Expected to Announce Orange Line Shutdown Wednesday: Sources

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and MBTA officials are expected to speak Wednesday, after sources told NBC10 Boston Tuesday night the MBTA will shut down the Orange Line to work on long overdue maintenance.

State transportation sources said the MBTA is planning to announce a 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line to tackle infrastructure upgrades.

This latest development comes after a series of recent issues for the MBTA, including the incident nearly two weeks ago where an Orange Line train caught fire and filled with smoke near Wellington Station. The train stalled on the bridge over the Mystic River, leading one passenger to jump off the bridge to escape the emergency situation.

The MBTA's board of directors is also meeting Wednesday morning to discuss shuttle bus replacement service for the Orange and Green lines.

'It's an inconvenience'

Passengers say they are fed up with all the issues, and even more frustrated the shutdown will wreak havoc on their commute.

"In general, for me, it’s an inconvenience, probably for everybody else as well," MBTA rider Tomas Calachij said. "It usually takes me about an hour, hour and a half just to get to work and home, and with the closure of the train system that’s potentially going to be more than 30 days, it’s going to take double the time for me just to get home and you know just to get back to work.”

Baker is expected to speak alongside transit officials at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Boston Globe first reported that the agency was considering a monthlong shutdown of the line, which would start later this month and stretch into September.

An agenda for an MBTA board of directors meeting scheduled for Wednesday has the first item up for discussion a proposed contact award with A Yankee Line, a bus company that would provide replacement shuttle bus service for the Orange Line and part of the Green Line. The agenda did not specify what timeframe the contract would cover.

The agency had already planned track and signal work on the Orange line, which was originally been set to begin last week but was pushed back.

Red Line work also planned

There are also safety upgrades in the works on the Red Line, work that started Monday and is planned again from Aug. 8 through Aug. 11. Shuttles are replacing service between the impacted stations at night during the work.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, a piece of construction equipment derailed near Quincy Center. The MBTA said there were no injuries, but the derailment caused damage to the third rail. 25 shuttle buses provided alternative service until power was restored at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

"At first they said it's probably a seven minute and next thing they say no train and they send an inspector that come say take shuttle bus," Red Line passenger Key Lim said. "They don’t have shuttle bus to start with. They say they have to pull operator from all the other bus to try and get people to drive …. That’s not good.”

Shuttles will continue Wednesday night and Thursday night between JFK/UMass and Braintree along the Red Line. The trains will be back up through the weekend, and then shuttles will resume next week Monday through Thursday nights, starting at 8:45 p.m.