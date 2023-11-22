New details in case of 4 infants found in freezer of South Boston apartment

Remember the bizarre and disturbing case of four infants found in the freezer in a home in South Boston last year?

It's been over a year, and still no arrests have been made. But the Boston Globe has uncovered new details about the case in court documents filed in Suffolk Superior Court.

The Globe is reporting that according to court records related to the case, the death investigation “is complex and ongoing.” The report said a potential suspect has been identified and the remains of the infants have led to evidence in an “unrelated homicide” that has already gone to trial.

Also according to the Globe, investigators have sought to exhume a body, obtain a DNA swab, and evaluate the competency of a potential suspect.

On Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 of last year, the remains of two boys and two girls were found in an apartment on East Broadway.

Officers were first called to the apartment on Thursday, Nov. 17, and found what appeared to be "a human fetus or infant." When homicide detectives returned the following day, they found what appeared to be "additional human remains."

Police have not publicly revealed the identities of the infants or their families. Prosecutors said they are hoping the death investigation will be completed in March.

