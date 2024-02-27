Boston

New details on 2 people found dead at Boston's Moxy hotel

Authorities didn't identify the two people who were found shot on the 13th floor, but said that man was 43 and the woman was 25

By Asher Klein and Carla Rojo

Police outside the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel amid a death investigation on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

New information was released Tuesday on the investigation into the two people found dead at a hotel in Boston's Theater District the day before.

The man and a woman who were found dead in a room on the 13th floor at the Boxy Boston Downtown hotel Monday afternoon were both shot, and a gun was found at the scene, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

They didn't identify the two people who were killed, but said that man was 43 and the woman was 25.

Authorities also didn't say if one of the people is believed to have killed the other. But Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden had said Monday that there was not believed to be any threat to public safety.

A Boston police spokesman told NBC10 Boston that autopsies on the people were set to be conducted Tuesday.

Officers were called to the hotel about 12:22 p.m., according to Boston police, who were seen coming and going from the building about a block from Boston Common for hours.

"The general public and other guests should not be concerned at this time," Hayden told reporters outside the hotel, noting that an employee alerted authorities to the deaths and that it was too soon to know if foul play was involved.

Hotel guest Samantha Poorman, who was visiting from Michigan, said her stay was mostly nice until she learned of the deaths.

"This is insane. I mean there is no soundproofing in those rooms either, I mean I listen to the people next to me who watch movies all night. So the fact that nobody heard anything…," she said.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the hotel, which is owned by Marriott, for comment.

