New Details Released in Andover Murder-Suicide: Father Believed to Have Called 911

What to Know Investigators believe Andrew Robinson shot his wife, Linda Robinson, then their son, 12-year-old Sebastian

The man is believed to have called 911 and fired gunshots while the call was ongoing at the home on Andover's Porter Road, according to prosecutors and police

Andrew Robinson was depressed and had trouble sleeping, witnesses told investigators, who found he had legally purchased his gun but his licensed expired in February 2022

Investigators have revealed more details in the murder-suicide that left a family dead at their Andover, Massachusetts, home this month.

Andrew Robinson fatally shot his wife, Linda Robinson, and 12-year-old son, Sebastian, before turning the gun on himself inside the home on Porter Road early in the morning on Feb. 9.

Andrew Robinson is believed to have called 911 and fired gunshots while the call was ongoing, the Essex County District Attorney's Office and Andover police said Wednesday as part of the summary of their investigation's findings.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Other findings include:

Andrew Robinson was depressed and had trouble sleeping, witnesses told investigators. He'd sought help from professionals for physical and mental health problems, and had been given prescriptions for conditions — authorities didn't specify what conditions they were.

Andrew Robinson's gun had been legally purchased and properly registered, but his license expired on Feb. 1, 2022, over a year before the shooting.

Investigators believe Robinson shot his wife, then son. All three were found dead.

Officers arrived at the home on Porter Road about 3:18 a.m. and saw Linda Robinson, 55, on the floor through a rear window, according to Wednesday's update. They were called to the scene at 3:10 a.m., a minute after Robinson made the 911 call.

Three people are dead in what investigators believe is a double-murder-suicide at a home in Andover, Massachusetts.

Shouting audible in the background of that call is believed to be the voice of Sebastian. Loud smashing is heard as well, which is believed to be the sound of gunshots, investigators said.

"While we can never know everything going on inside someone’s home or mind, we’re absolutely clear domestic violence can’t be tolerated for any reason, and that there’s a mental health crisis in our country," Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement. "Our office works daily to address each problem, and I urge those in need – and those who care about them – to reach out to us, the state government and outside groups for support. No one should feel alone as they cope with these problems."

Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe added in a statement, "Unfortunately, we will never have all the answers of why this horrendous incident occurred. However, some of the 'why' has been answered, and we hope it provides some closure for the extended family and everyone else affected."

The shooting was the third high-profile case of deadly family violence in Massachusetts this year, following killings in Cohasset and Duxbury. It rocked the community of Andover.

"The loss of Sebastian, his mom, and his dad leaves us feeling a sense of shock, disbelief, sadness," said Ed Hardiman, the head of School at St. John's Prep in Danvers, where Sebastian was in sixth grade, after the shooting.

Mourners gathered on Saturday at St. John's Preparatory School in Danvers to remember Linda Robinson and her 12-year-old son Sebastian.

Sebastian loved his school community and played cello in the school's string ensemble, his obituary said. He "treasured literature," was a gifted writer and adored animals, his bike and his extensive Lego collection.

"He went the extra mile in all of his assignments with creativity, a desire to learn, and a sense of wonder," the obituary said. "Sebastian was a quiet, bright light in his circle of friends who was a compassionate classmate to those around him."

Linda Robinson grew up in both the U.S. and Canada, according to her obituary, graduating from Lynn English High School and Merrimack College. She lived in Andover for over 30 years, first working as a model before transitioning into a career in accounting and human resources.

"More than anything, being a mother was Linda's greatest gift," her obituary said. "She considered Sebastian to be her pride and joy."