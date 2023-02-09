3 People Found Dead Inside Andover Home, Police Say

Three people were found dead inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, according to law enforcement on scene.

Police said they were not looking for suspects, but authorities have launched a death investigation.

There was a significant police response around a home on the 40 block of Porter Road, after an initial call to police came in at around 3:35 a.m.

Andover police said around 3:45 a.m. that officers were making their way through the home, and that they were unsure of what the incidents was at that time.

A spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney's Office was unable to provide information.

This is a developing news story. Updates will be posted here when more information is released.