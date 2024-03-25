New dining spot opening in former Legal Test Kitchen space in Boston's Seaport

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local restaurant group is going to be opening a new dining spot by the Boston waterfront.

According to an email, Coje Management Group is planning to open Mr. H in the Seaport District, moving into the space on Northern Avenue that had been home to Legal Test Kitchen. The upcoming spot is going to be a modern Chinese restaurant that offers Taiwanese fare in addition to Chinese dishes, and it will apparently have the feel of a Shanghainese cocktail lounge, while the sole Instagram post from the dining spot simply mentions "The Year of the Dumpling. Mr. H coming this Spring." We have been told that more information on Mr. H will soon be on the way, including specifics on food, drink, and design, so stay tuned for updates.

Coje Management Group is known for such spots as Yvonne's, Mariel, Caveau, Ruka, Coquette, and Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bars.

The address for the upcoming Mr. H is 225 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210. Its website will be at https://mrhchinese.com/

