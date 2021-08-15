New England Aquarium's Giant Pacific Octopus Dies

Tatoosh, the giant Pacific octopus at the New England Aquarium, has died.

We are saddened to announce that our giant Pacific octopus Tatoosh has passed away. As an ambassador for his species, he inspired awe & helped educate Aquarium guests, while helping Aquarium staff further their knowledge of the needs & behavior of this species. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/mmGF895YEy — New England Aquarium (@NEAQ) August 14, 2021

Giant Pacific octopuses only live three to five years on average, according to the aquarium. They die quickly after entering the “senescence” phase of their lives.

The eight-pound octopus made his debut at the aquarium back in September 2020, according to the aquarium. View a Virtual Visit in memory of Tatoosh here.

The giant Pacific octopus is the largest octopus species in the world, according to the aquarium. They are highly intelligent, can change color and can move more than 700 pounds with their eight arms.