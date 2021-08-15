Local

New England Aquarium

New England Aquarium's Giant Pacific Octopus Dies

Tatoosh made his debut at the aquarium in September 2020

By Abby Vervaeke

New England Aquarium

Tatoosh, the giant Pacific octopus at the New England Aquarium, has died.

Giant Pacific octopuses only live three to five years on average, according to the aquarium. They die quickly after entering the “senescence” phase of their lives.

The eight-pound octopus made his debut at the aquarium back in September 2020, according to the aquarium. View a Virtual Visit in memory of Tatoosh here.

The giant Pacific octopus is the largest octopus species in the world, according to the aquarium. They are highly intelligent, can change color and can move more than 700 pounds with their eight arms.

This article tagged under:

New England Aquariumgiant pacific octopus
