New Food Hall With a Roof Deck Opening in Former Boston Globe Headquarters

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few years ago, it was reported that a mixed-use development would replace an iconic space just off the Southeast Expressway, and it would include a food hall. Now we have learned a bit more about the food hall, including a possible name given to the space.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, Morrissey Hall is seeking a license to operate within The BEAT Boston in Dorchester, with the notice saying that it would have four levels, a seasonal back patio, a roof deck, and seating for 237. As stated in an earlier article, The BEAT Boston is taking over the site on Morrissey Boulevard where the Boston Globe headquarters had been, and it will be a mixed-use development that include life science space.

The address for Morrissey Hall (and The BEAT Boston) is 135 Morrissey Boulevard, Dorchester, MA, 02125. The website for Morrissey Hall can be found at https://www.thebeatboston.com/

The BEAT to Replace Former Boston Globe Headquarters; May Include Food Hall, Restaurant, Brewery

